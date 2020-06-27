HCFR and Loris Fire Department respond to a vehicle fire in Loris on Friday

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue and Loris Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Highway 9 Business on Friday night, according to HCFR.

The fire was taken under control and there were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

Last evening, Horry County Fire Rescue and Loris Fire Department crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of Highway 9 Business in Loris.



The fire was taken under control with no reported injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/M2KHcBazhe — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 27, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: