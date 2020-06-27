HCFR and Loris Fire Department respond to a vehicle fire in Loris on Friday

Courtesy: HCFR

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue and Loris Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Highway 9 Business on Friday night, according to HCFR.

The fire was taken under control and there were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

