HCFR control 1-acre brush fire in Loris area

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue is now in control of a one-acre brush fire in the Loris area.

According to HCFR, a call was made to dispatch around 1:26 p.m. to the area of Bayfield Lane and Gurley Road.

Loris Fire Department assisted with the fire that left no injuries or structure damage.

