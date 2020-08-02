CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in Conway early Sunday morning.
The fire happened around 6:14 a.m. on Juniper Bay Road in Conway, according to officials.
The structure was unoccupied and their were no injuries.
The fire is under investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- HCFR crews dispatched to structure fire in Conway
- Red Cross of SC shares preparations and tips for Hurricane Isaias
- Despite virus threat, Black voters wary of voting by mail
- GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private
- Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85