HCFR crews dispatched to structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in Conway early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 6:14 a.m. on Juniper Bay Road in Conway, according to officials.

The structure was unoccupied and their were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.

At 6:14 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Juniper Bay Road in Conway.



The structure is reportedly unoccupied. There are no injuries. This fire is under investigation.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/ud6bszxKZ7 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 2, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: