HCFR crews dispatched to structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in Conway early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 6:14 a.m. on Juniper Bay Road in Conway, according to officials.

The structure was unoccupied and their were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

