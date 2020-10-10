HCFR: Crews respond to structure fire in Galivants Ferry Saturday morning

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire in Galivants Ferry early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. to the 400 block of L J Road in Galivants Ferry, according to HCFR.

No injuries were reported, according to HCFR.

The fire is now under control and is being investigated.

