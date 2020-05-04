HCFR crews respond to two crashes Sunday evening

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are currently responding to two separate motor vehicle accidents with entrapment and injuries, both dispatched at 6:55 p.m.

Five people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle accident at Jordanville Road and Pisgah Church Road.

One person self-extricated from a single-vehicle rollover accident at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road. They were transported to the hospital.

All injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Please avoid the area, as HCFR crews work with SCHP on these calls, for our safety and everyone else involved.

