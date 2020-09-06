GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire in Galivants Ferry on Sunday morning.
Crews arrived on the 1000 block of Far Hills Drive in Galivants Ferry around 10:25 a.m.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- HCFR crews respond to vehicle fire in Galivants Ferry
- ACC announces kickoff times for first 2 weeks of football season
- Scotland County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 3-month-old-child
- Fatal shooting in Lumberton early Sunday morning
- Tampa host committee, NFL pushing forward with plans for memorable 2021 Super Bowl experience