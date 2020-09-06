HCFR crews respond to vehicle fire in Galivants Ferry

Courtesy: HCFR

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire in Galivants Ferry on Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on the 1000 block of Far Hills Drive in Galivants Ferry around 10:25 a.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

