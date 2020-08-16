HCFR: Multiple people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said 3 people are being transported with injuries after a 2-vehicle crash occurred in Conway Saturday night.
HCFR said to avoid the area of 601 Church St. in Conway. Traffic lights are out in the area.
HCFR said the call was dispatched to Horry County Fire Rescue, Conway Police, and City of Conway Fire Department at 8:35 p.m.
Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.
