HCFR: No injuries in house fire Saturday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire around 11:31 p.m. on Saturday night.

The fire happened around the 300 block of Winslow Ave. Myrtle Beach.

No injuries were reported. Two vehicles were damaged and there was some structure damage to the residence, according to HCFR.

The fire is under investigation.

