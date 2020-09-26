HCFR: No injuries reported in overturned vehicle accident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — No one was injured in a single-vehicle accident off of Forestbrook Road early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to Panthers Parkway at 6:52 a.m.
No occupants were located on scene as South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Count on News13 for updates.
