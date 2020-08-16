HCFR: No injuries reported in scary single-vehicle accident Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Carolina Forest Boulevard for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday.
There are no injuries reported, according to HCFR.
HCFR says that the accident took place on Carolina Forest Boulevard and Surgeons Drive around 12:21 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol are also on scene and investigating.
