HCFR: No injuries reported in scary single-vehicle accident Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: HCFR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Carolina Forest Boulevard for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday.

There are no injuries reported, according to HCFR.

HCFR says that the accident took place on Carolina Forest Boulevard and Surgeons Drive around 12:21 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol are also on scene and investigating.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories