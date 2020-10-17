HCFR: No one injured in two-vehicle rollover in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover accident on Socastee Boulevard Saturday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Cheyenne Road for the incident, according to HCFR.
No one was sustained any injuries, according to HCFR.
Law enforcement was on scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for more updates.
