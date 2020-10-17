HCFR: No one injured in two-vehicle rollover in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover accident on Socastee Boulevard Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Cheyenne Road for the incident, according to HCFR.

No one was sustained any injuries, according to HCFR.

Law enforcement was on scene and investigating.

