HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) posted to social media Sunday night that a single-vehicle rollover incident with ejection occurred at 7:19 p.m.

HCFR said it occurred on North Highway 905 near Bear Branch Ct. Crews ask drivers to avoid the area to avoid delays.

HCFR said one person is being transported with injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating.

