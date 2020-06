LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) were dispatched to reports of a commercial structure fire call in Little River Saturday.

HCFR says the call was dispatched to rescue crews at 5:16 p.m. to 1564 Highway 17. They say one person was rescued then transported to the hospital with injuries.

The fire is under investigation, HCFR says.