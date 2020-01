MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire and rescue crews responded to a crash on a Robert Grissom Parkway entrance ramp on Friday night.

Two cars were involved in a crash on the entrance ramp to the northbound Highway 17 Bypass, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD.

One of the cars ended up off the side of the roadway, down the embankment, Cpl. Vest said. Both vehicles were cleared from the scene.

None of the people involved were taken to the hospital.