HCFR responds to Saturday morning house fire

AYNOR AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded Saturday morning to a house fire just outside Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a home on the 3200 block of Highway 129 around 5:12 Saturday morning, the agency said online.

There were no reported injuries, according to HCFR.

The fire is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

