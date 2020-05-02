HCFR responds to Saturday morning house fire

AYNOR AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded Saturday morning to a house fire just outside Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a home on the 3200 block of Highway 129 around 5:12 Saturday morning, the agency said online.

There were no reported injuries.



This fire is under investigation.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/dBUmOuIYqk — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 2, 2020

The fire is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

