HCFR: Serious injuries after vehicle crashes into tree in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on Hwy. 66 in Loris Saturday morning.

Crews are still on scene and are urging for the public to avoid the 4000 block of Hwy. 66 to let first responders work safely.

The call was made around 7 a.m., according to HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: