HCFR: Serious injuries reported in vehicle vs. pedestrian incident in Myrtle Beach area

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responding to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call in the Carolina Forest area, outside of Myrtle Beach.

HCFR was dispatched at 1:51 p.m. Saturday to Blackberry Lane in Carolina Forest.

HCFR said serious injuries are reported. Horry County Police Department posted to social media saying the victim is an adult.

This scene is under investigation, crews ask to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

