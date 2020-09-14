HCFR: Three people transported with injuries after crash on Hwy 544

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a crash on the Hwy 544 bridge Monday afternoon.
Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a vehicle and trailer accident around 5 p.m., according to HCFR.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
