HCPD: One person seriously injured in Conway area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department (HCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. at D Street and Rose Moss Road, outside of Conway.

According to HCPD, one person was transported with serious injuries by Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCPD asks public to avoid area and use alternative routes.

This is an ongoing story. Count on News13 for updates.

🚨SHOOTING INVESTIGATION🚨#HCPD is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. at D Street and Rose Moss Road outside of Conway.



One person was transported by @hcfirerescue with serious injuries.



Community members are advised to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/D1Ig5WnkqT — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 13, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: