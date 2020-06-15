HCPD to renew COVID-19 safety protocols, protective gear

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Due to recent increases in the number of cases of coronavirus in Horry County and potential exposure, Horry County Police Department is renewing it’s protective gear and physical distancing protocols.
According to HCPD, when officers must meet with an individual outside of their family or work unit, they will work to either leave space between them and others, or utilize a mask and/or gloves.
