Health officials to offer free HIV testing across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are offering free HIV and other testing as part of World Aids Day.

The testing for the virus that causes AIDS along with sexually transmitted diseases and Hepatitis C will be conducted Tuesday at local health clinics across the state.

Health officials estimate more than 20,000 people in South Carolina are HIV positive, with one in six of those people not knowing they have the virus.

Without treatment the virus can progress to AIDS and others can be unknowingly infected.

