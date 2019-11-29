Heavy smoke, flames reported at Myrtle Beach structure fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews quickly extinguished a residential fire in Myrtle Beach on Friday morning.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 205 Flagg Street at about 11 a.m. as the worked the scene. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the structure whey they arrived, fire crew reported.

Nobody was in the home and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

