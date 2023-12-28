MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With the year coming to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the local stories that dominated headlines in 2023 — with some even gaining national attention.
TYLER DOYLE’S DISAPPEARANCE
- Doyle went missing on Jan. 26 while duck hunting off the Little River jetties.
- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources determined on Feb. 13 that no foul play was suspected in his disappearance.
- According to the DNR, Doyle dropped a friend off at the north jetty and moved in the boat to set up duck decoys. The two stayed in contact on the phone, but the friend lost contact with Doyle. He also said the boat was taking on water.
- The SCDNR asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist in its investigation in December.
CHINESE SPY BALLOON
- The suspected Chinese Spy Balloon that was first spotted in Montana was spotted across the Pee Dee in February before moving to the Myrtle Beach coast days later.
- The balloon was shot down off the coast on Feb. 4.
- China insisted the balloon was a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and had limited “self-steering” capabilities. The U.S. insisted it was a spy balloon.
- “What I want China to know is that the American capability to do damage to China, economy and military, you don’t want to go down that road,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
- Officials said the U.S. thinks that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris off the ocean floor.
MEXICO KIDNAPPING
- March’s big news was the discovery that a Myrtle Beach man was among four Lake City natives kidnapped in Mexico. Two were found dead.
- Officials said the four were kidnapped in an area of the country dominated by factions of a powerful gulf drug cartel.
- One of the two kidnapped survivors said they were going to Mexico for a “tummy tuck” cosmetic surgery.
ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL AND SENTENCING
- Another big story that played out in March was the six-week double-murder trial of disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh. He was found guilty for the murder of his wife and son at their Sprawling Colleton County estate after the jury deliberated for about three hours.
- Then in November, victims angrily confronted him in court after he stole $12 million from them. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison for financial fraud.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PLANE CRASH
- Five people were killed after a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach in July. It crashed July 2 after departing from Grand Strand Airport.
- A 7-year-old was among the five on board who died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. All five victims were from New Jersey.
- On the day of the crash, the NTSB’s preliminary report said surveillance video showed the plane climbing from the runway “at a shallow ascent, with a nose high pitch altitude, until it was out of the camera’s view.”
MISSING FIGHTER JET AND RANDOLPH WHITE
- The pilot of an F-35 fighter jet was found in North Charleston in September after safely ejecting from the plane.
- Officials with Joint Base Charleston confirmed the crash of the plane. Debris was found in the Williamsburg County community of Indiantown.
- Randolph White, 72, who lived nearby, became a viral sensation for his screeching description of what he heard. “The first thought that came to me … I said, well, did a meteorite come from outer space or something?”
- No clear reason for the incident has been given. Officials with Joint Base Charleston called it a “mishap.”
BHAGAVAN ‘DOC’ ANTLE
- Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle pleaded guilty in November to federal conspiracy and money-laundering charges.
- It wasn’t the first conviction for the former “Tiger King” star. He pleaded guilty in June in Virginia and was sentenced on charges of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife. Authorities said he illegally bought endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Virginia, that were later put on display in Myrtle Beach.