Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive and events are subject to change due to weather.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here’s a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations planned across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

BISHOPVILLE

Corner Bar NYE Party in Bishopville — The event begins at 10 p.m. Multiple artists will perform. There will be drink specials. There is a $10 cover charge.

DARLINGTON

Downtown Block Party — Ring in the new year from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the public square as part of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association’s Bringing Downtown Alive! Concert Series. Festivities will include a ball drop, car show, food, cornhole tournament, refreshments and more. Call 843-992-1561 or email info@buildupdarlington.org for sponsorship or vendor information.

FLORENCE

VFW Post 3181 New Year’s Eve Party — The event begins at 6 p.m. in Florence. The event includes dinner, dancing, a champagne toast at midnight and breakfast. Tickets are $40 for individuals and $70 for couples.

MYRTLE BEACH

Lakewood Camping Resort Polar Plunge — Are you brave enough to start 2023 with a splash? Join in the fun from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 5901 South Kings Highway. This year’s event will benefit Backpack Buddies. A donation of $5 and two non-perishable food items is required to participate, and each participant will receive a certificate. T-shirts will be available for purchase. You must pre-register at the Lakewood Camping Resort Information Center. Call 843-447-7343 for more information.

10th Annual Southern Times Square Celebration — Join the fun between 9 p.m. and midnight in The Market Common. The event at 4017 Deville Street will feature live music, a beer and wine garden, food vendors, a photo booth, a ball drop and a laser show. There will also be a big screen tapping into festivities in New York City’s Times Square. For more information or to buy tickets, go to the event’s website.

Broadway at the Beach celebration — The New Year’s Eve show begins at 8 p.m. on Celebrity Circle. There will be a Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Broadway, weather permitting.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Barefoot Landing celebration — Barefoot Landing will hold a fireworks display at 7 p.m.

LuLu’s Noon Year Eve — Event begins at 10 a.m. and is kid-friendly. There will be face-painting, live music and more on their sandy beach. There will be a beach ball drop at noon.