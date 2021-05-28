Highest paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Myrtle Beach using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Myrtle Beach.

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#50. Compliance officers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,190

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,620

– Employment: 327,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

– Job description: Examine, evaluate, and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits, and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#49. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,590

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– Employment: 599,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#48. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,660

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Employment: 1,364,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

VH-studio // Shutterstock

#47. Child, family, and school social workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,820

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,370

– Employment: 328,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($76,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($73,490)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,940)

– Job description: Provide social services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and their families and to maximize the family well-being and the academic functioning of children. May assist parents, arrange adoptions, and find foster homes for abandoned or abused children. In schools, they address such problems as teenage pregnancy, misbehavior, and truancy. May also advise teachers.

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#46. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,950

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,790

– Employment: 191,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($100,570)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,360)

— Merced, CA ($96,560)

– Job description: Teach academic, social, and life skills to elementary school students with learning, emotional, or physical disabilities. Includes teachers who specialize and work with students who are blind or have visual impairments; students who are deaf or have hearing impairments; and students with intellectual disabilities.

Canva

#45. News analysts, reporters, and journalists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,080

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,000

– Employment: 41,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,590)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,570)

– Job description: Narrate or write news stories, reviews, or commentary for print, broadcast, or other communications media such as newspapers, magazines, radio, or television. May collect and analyze information through interview, investigation, or observation.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#44. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,790

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,550

– Employment: 293,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Enid, OK ($98,370)

— Reno, NV ($86,670)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($71,590)

– Job description: Counsel and advise individuals with alcohol, tobacco, drug, or other problems, such as gambling and eating disorders. May counsel individuals, families, or groups or engage in prevention programs.

Rickmouser45 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Coaches and scouts

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,860

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,100

– Employment: 208,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($125,720)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($101,700)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($92,360)

– Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in the fundamentals of sports for the primary purpose of competition. Demonstrate techniques and methods of participation. May evaluate athletes’ strengths and weaknesses as possible recruits or to improve the athletes’ technique to prepare them for competition. Those required to hold teaching certifications should be reported in the appropriate teaching category.

antoniodiaz // Shutterstock

#42. Broadcast announcers and radio disc jockeys

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,390

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,300

– Employment: 27,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,400)

— Jacksonville, FL ($85,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($82,700)

– Job description: Speak or read from scripted materials, such as news reports or commercial messages, on radio, television, or other communications media. May play and queue music, announce artist or title of performance, identify station, or interview guests.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#40 (tie). Librarians and media collections specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,860

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,560

– Employment: 135,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($88,390)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($85,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,230)

– Job description: Administer and maintain libraries or collections of information, for public or private access through reference or borrowing. Work in a variety of settings, such as educational institutions, museums, and corporations, and with various types of informational materials, such as books, periodicals, recordings, films, and databases. Tasks may include acquiring, cataloging, and circulating library materials, and user services such as locating and organizing information, providing instruction on how to access information, and setting up and operating a library’s media equipment.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40 (tie). Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,860

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,810

– Employment: 42,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,470)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,670)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,200)

– Job description: Teach or instruct out-of-school youths and adults in basic education, literacy, or English as a Second Language classes, or in classes for earning a high school equivalency credential.

Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Surveyors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,320

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,260

– Employment: 43,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($112,110)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($106,150)

— Fresno, CA ($105,130)

– Job description: Make exact measurements and determine property boundaries. Provide data relevant to the shape, contour, gravitation, location, elevation, or dimension of land or land features on or near the earth’s surface for engineering, mapmaking, mining, land evaluation, construction, and other purposes.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#38. Public relations specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,620

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,940

– Employment: 244,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,630)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($92,160)

– Job description: Promote or create an intended public image for individuals, groups, or organizations. May write or select material for release to various communications media. May specialize in using social media.

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#37. Training and development specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,530

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Employment: 318,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#36. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,290

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,890

– Employment: 109,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,520)

– Job description: Coordinate activities of staff, convention personnel, or clients to make arrangements for group meetings, events, or conventions.

Rido // Shutterstock

#35. Human resources specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,050

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Employment: 647,810

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#34. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,760

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Employment: 690,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock

#33. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,260

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,090

– Employment: 84,610

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,340)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($107,320)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($104,870)

– Job description: Conduct research or perform investigation for the purpose of identifying, abating, or eliminating sources of pollutants or hazards that affect either the environment or public health. Using knowledge of various scientific disciplines, may collect, synthesize, study, report, and recommend action based on data derived from measurements or observations of air, food, soil, water, and other sources.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#32. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,650

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#31. Cost estimators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,160

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,960

– Employment: 199,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,530)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($104,270)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($101,020)

– Job description: Prepare cost estimates for product manufacturing, construction projects, or services to aid management in bidding on or determining price of product or service. May specialize according to particular service performed or type of product manufactured.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Industrial engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,850

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#29. Accountants and auditors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,090

– #362 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#28. Registered nurses

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,100

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

guruXOX // Shutterstock

#27. Producers and directors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,560

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,690

– Employment: 119,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,160)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,250)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,140)

– Job description: Produce or direct stage, television, radio, video, or film productions for entertainment, information, or instruction. Responsible for creative decisions, such as interpretation of script, choice of actors or guests, set design, sound, special effects, and choreography.

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $67,540

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

Canva

#25. Computer systems analysts

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,970

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#24. Computer programmers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,150

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#23. Network and computer systems administrators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

Canva

#22. Mechanical engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,020

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

Canva

#21. Civil engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,060

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#20. Occupational health and safety specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,570

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,110

– Employment: 95,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)

– Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#19. Social and community service managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $76,600

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#18. Loan officers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $78,660

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

USACE NY // Flickr

#17. Construction managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $85,960

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#16. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,770

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#15. Credit analysts

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $88,530

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,170

– Employment: 72,090

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($126,820)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980)

– Job description: Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decisionmaking.

aslysun // Shutterstock

#14. Chemists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $93,110

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– Employment: 82,940

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($134,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

– Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

Pixabay

#13. General and operations managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

Canva

#12. Financial managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $99,980

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#11. Industrial production managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,400

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

Canva

#10. Sales managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,840

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#9. Marketing managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $107,360

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

fizkes // Shutterstock

#8. Management analysts

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

Canva

#7. Electrical engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $113,240

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Human resources managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $115,290

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $117,010

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Medical and health services managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $118,080

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Personal financial advisors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $126,050

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

Pixabay

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $137,130

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $162,010

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.