Hilton Head Island appears ready to make people pay to park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Most free parking during the summer on South Carolina’s largest resort island is likely going away.

The Hilton Head Island Town Council is discussing a plan to charge an hourly fee to park in what have been free spaces from May until September.

Several council members indicated their support of the plan, but a final vote has not been taken.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head says a report presented last week to Town Council said the island could likely collect between $1 million to $3 million in fees and fines from charging for parking.

The proposal suggested setting a flat parking fee and pass for people who live on the island.

