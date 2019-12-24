Honey Baked Ham sales increasing as holiday meal preparations are underway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As time for holiday meal preparation nears, the Honey Baked Ham in North Myrtle Beach sees a substantial increase in business.

A ham is a mainstay at many dinner tables for the holidays and owner of the Honey Baked Ham in North Myrtle Beach, Gary Hammond, tells News13 the three busiest times of year for them are Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Traditionally they double each one,” Hammond said. “We do twice as much at Thanksgiving as Easter, and twice as much at Christmas as Thanksgiving. So this is the biggest holiday we have.”

There are Honey Baked Ham locations in Mount Pleasant and Florence, but the North Myrtle Beach location is the only one along the Grand Strand.

Although Hammond says their location does not get as busy as ones in larger metropolitan areas like Atlanta or Raleigh, he says preparation for this time of year is important as it accounts for 60-70% of their yearly revenue.

Hammond tells News13, around the holidays they are typically the busiest the day before and though he hopes for Christmas Eve to be the busiest day of the year, they will not run out and people will get through the line in 5 or 10 minutes.

“That’s what we’re aiming for to keep up with the volume and I think we’re doing a good job,”Hammond said. “We’ve got six or seven guys in the back and we get here early and do the production to fill the windows.”

Honey Baked Ham will be open today until 4:00 P.M.