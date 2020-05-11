Honoring the class of 2020: Submit your senior photo here!

Submit your senior photo here!

News13 WBTW will join other media companies across the nation to pay tribute to the Class of 2020 in a one-hour special event at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” will honor graduating seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial-free broadcast, with the support of the American Federation of Teachers, will include celebrity performances, commencement addresses, and inspirational stories.

LeBron James, Bad Bunny, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Brandan Bmike Odums, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, and many more will participate in #GraduateTogether.

“It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together—students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them,” said LeBron James.

“With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time. These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized,” James said.