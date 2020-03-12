Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters postponed

by: Kaitlyn Luna

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Due to safety precautions regarding the Coronavirus, the 26th annual Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament and corresponding benefit concert have been postponed until April 2021. 

For the past 26 years, Hootie & The Blowfish have hosted the Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament and a concert following the tournament as  a way to raise millions of dollars for children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program. 

In the interest of keeping everyone safe during the Coronavirus pandemic, Hootie & The Blowfish have announced they will be postponing this year’s event until 2021. 

Those who have already purchased tickets to the event may receive a refund from the place that they purchased their ticket. 

The 2020 Hootie at Bulls Bay intercollegiate contest will continue as planned for March 20-24, however the scheduled Hootie & The Blowfish concert after the contest will also no longer take place because of health concerns.

