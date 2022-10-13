HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid River Oaks Drive as crews work a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, Horry County Fire Rescue reports lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officials say there are serious injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called around 5:14 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The South Carolina Highway Patrol real-time traffic reporting site shows a crash around River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way.

No other details were readily available.