Horry County another step closer to becoming 2nd Amendment sanctuary

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council passed the second reading of an ordinance that would make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

But that didn’t come without heavy commentary from the public.

Tuesday night’s county council meeting saw public comment on the proposal, which was met with varied opinions.

“All of America is a Second Amendment sanctuary,” Wendy Baruch said. “The purpose of this ordinance is an oxymoron.”

Others disagreed.

“I have been shot by a gun,” Chris Verta began. “And I have to tell you I am for this resolution.”

The ordinance would affirm Horry County’s support of law abiding gun owners’ rights.

It says it would oppose state or federal laws that unconstitutionally impact the right to bear arms.

“All it is is affirming your belief of your elected officials that we support the Second Amendment,” Councilmember Al Allen said. “We’re not saying as a council we’re opening up Horry County for a total free for all, because there are a lot of responsible gun owners in this county right now.”

Councilmember Harold Worley proposed an amendment to the ordinance restricting shooting firearms within 300 feet of another’s dwelling or business.

The amendment did not pass.

The second reading did pass on a margin of 10-1.

A third reading is expected at the next county council meeting. Count on News13 for updates.

