Horry County, Conway fire respond to wreck on Highway 905

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle wreck on Highway 905 Saturday morning.

Horry County and Conway fire crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Highway 905 around 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

A post from HCFR said extrication operations were needed to remove someone from one of the vehicles.

Injuries from this wreck are not expected to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded Saturday.

