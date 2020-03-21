Horry County, Conway fire respond to wreck on Highway 905

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle wreck on Highway 905 Saturday morning.
Horry County and Conway fire crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Highway 905 around 6:46 a.m. Saturday.
A post from HCFR said extrication operations were needed to remove someone from one of the vehicles.
Injuries from this wreck are not expected to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded Saturday.
Count on News13 for updates.
