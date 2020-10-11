Horry County Coroner releases name of boater that died Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Deputy Coroner announces name of man who died of injuries sustained in a boating accident on Saturday.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy released that Eric Naylor, 27, from Murrells Inlet died from his injuries.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to an overturned boat call on the Intracoastal Waterway near Silvers Creek, past Bucksport Marina.

The call was dispatched to Horry County Fire Rescue, Coast Guard, MIGC, and SCDNR at 4:45 pm on Saturday.

According to HCFR, crews are investigating with a dive team.

LATEST HEADLINES: