HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council passed the ordinance to make road maintenance fees permanent, with changes. Now, the $6.50 regional transportation fee will be included in the $50 road maintenance fee.

In the original ordinance, the transportation fee was separate from the registration fee. The Horry County Attorney, Arrigo Carotti, recommended the fees be folded into the same ordinance to receive better results.

“there is an additional benefit that is exclusively those of the payer and not the general public. Lower vehicle operating costs result from better road conditions and improvements as a result of the road maintenance fee,” said Arrigo Carotti.

Lumping the transportation fee with the vehicle registration fee is an effort to ensure it is constitutional. The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a similar ordinance in Greenville County, unconstitutional in 2021. Attorney Carotti urged that both fees are important.

“We use that money and have been using that money to pave and maintain over fifteen hundred miles of roads the county is responsible for, so the public can have safe access to the main thoroughfares,” said Carotti.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, councilmembers also heard public input about a development requested to be built near West Perry Road, across from Carolina Forest. Residents are concerned the new development could impact flooding because of the wetlands.

“I don’t have a problem with the development at all, just do it in a central way that protects us and the wetlands,” said Sebastian Davis, an Horry County resident.

Another resident being affected by this development wanted the council to ensure current flooding problems were addressed properly before the new development begins construction.

“I am concerned that any future flooding might result in a redrawing of flood maps, resulting in diminished property value of sharability and marketability of our homes,” said Clark Lane, an Horry County resident.

After hearing public input, and not having Councilman Johnny Vaught in attendance, Ordinance 45 was differed. As of right now, the next reading of this ordinance will be the considered the third, with no public input. That could change if Councilman Vaught wants to hear public input.

The next meeting is planned for May 17, 2022.