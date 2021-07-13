Horry County Council to discuss better flood protection measures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Council members will meet Tuesday night to talk about a number of topics. Two of those major topics include better flood protection measures and impact fees.

“Impact fees, we have third reading for that. We passed second reading last time and we will be making a major amendment to that,” councilmember for district 8, Johnny Vaught said.

This will be a step closer to enacting an impact fee ordinance in Horry County.

“We think that it will be better for the public as well as for retailers and that kind of thing. We think it can be a much better impact fee and it will be much more reasonable as far as the cost is concerned,” Vaught said.

Another topic to be discussed at the meeting will be better flood protection measures.

“We can’t do a lot about riverine flooding but it’s to protect people from all the localized flooding and to raise building standards so that they will be building now above what has historically been our highest ever flood levels,” Vaught said.

On the docket, there are freeboard height requirements. That’s the distance between your homes lowest floor and to the lot’s minimum base flood elevation. In order to protect these homes, the freeboard requirement for homes in flood zones would have to be changed from one-foot to three-feet.

“We have a flood ordinance that we have gone over and it is going to be much better as far as protecting people from flooding as well as recognizing the new flood maps from FEMA and recognizing the levels from hurricane Florence when it came through,” Vaught said.

The meeting will start at 6 o’clock Tuesday night.