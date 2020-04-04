Horry County crews respond to wreck with serious injuries

Vehicle vs tree wreck in Ketchuptown area | Courtesy: HCFR

KETCHUPTOWN, SC (WBTW) – There was a wreck Saturday morning in the Ketchuptown area of Horry County with serious injuries, according to officials.

The call for the vehicle vs. tree crash was dispatched at 5:49 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened near the corner of Gerald Drive and South Nichols Highway.

HCFR responded alongside the Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.

