Horry County election officials prepare for a busy 2020, looking to hire 100 poll workers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County election officials are looking to hire about 100 poll workers as they prepare for a busy 2020.

With the Presidential Preference Primary next month, the Primary Election in June, and the General Election in November, officials are working to prepare absentee ballots and update the training for poll workers to reflect the new voting system.

Angela Westmoreland is the training coordinator for the Registration and Election office in Horry County. She tells News13, one of her main priorities is hiring about 100 more poll workers to staff the 124 precincts in the County.

She says many of the vacancies are because people are retiring or moving out of the area, but most people who become a poll worker, return each year.

“We need more staff, new system, we need more staff just to make the voting experience better for the voter,” Westmoreland explained. “We want to make sure that our staff is trained; that we have plenty to assist them on the new system because they are not used to it.”

Although the voting age is 18, people can be poll workers at 16 years old and officials in Conway tell News13, they are looking to hire high school and college students so they can work the polls for years to come.

Westmoreland says she does her best to place people in a precinct close to where they live and the polling places that need the most staffing are along the beaches, in Little River and in Socastee.

To apply you must visit the HR Department inside the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

“You must take your drivers license, social security card and as soon as they do that the names are transferred over to me and I can put them in a training class, because training is required and then I can put them to work,” Westmoreland says.