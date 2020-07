CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded Saturday to a single-vehicle crash at 3437 Highway 905.

HCFR said via social media that they were dispatched at 2:11 p.m. and found an overturned vehicle.

HCFR said no one was transported to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently on the scene and investigating.