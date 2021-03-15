Horry County has most deer-related crashes in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data sent by South Carolina Highway Patrol shows Horry County has the most amount of deer-related crashes in South Carolina.

“It’s increased in Horry County in the last eight or 10 years,” said Charles Ruth, certified wildlife biologist at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. “What is important is to relay the message to the public about the time of year and the time of day. That is what it’s all about when it comes to vehicular deer collisions.”

From 2017 to 2020, there were over 11,000 crashes and 16 people killed in the state. In Horry County alone, there were over 1,100 crashes.

“With all the lockdowns and everything associated with the pandemic, people were just not traveling and not moving around as much and you got to have vehicles on the road to have these types of collisions,” said Ruth.

Officials say they believe that the most populated counties in the state like Horry, Florence, Greenville and Charleston have the highest amount of deer crashes.

“On the surface it almost looks like that the biggest common denominator rather than having a lot of deer, is having a lot of people and a lot of registered motor vehicles,” said Ruth.

Ruth says it’s important to be extra careful while driving at night, and slow down if you see deer on the side of the road.