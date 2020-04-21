Horry County lifts burning ban for unincorporated areas

HORRY CO, SC – Horry County Government has lifted the outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas effective immediately.

All open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404, before the burn is started.

Residents still must follow all Burning Regulations set forth by the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

“We remind our citizens that even when the burning ban is not in place, we ask for their consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning,” the county issued in a statement. “Always remember to lean on the side of safety, and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.”