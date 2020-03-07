Longs brothers dead in Saturday morning shooting incident: Authorities

SATURDAY 12:30 P.M. UPDATE – Authorities have identified the two men who died in Saturday morning’s shooting on Highway 90.
Tavon Marquel Livingston, 26 and Shamon Dayvon Livingston, 25, both of Longs died of gunshot wounds, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The two were brothers.
The Horry County Police Department is still investigating this shooting incident. Count on News13 as we learn more information.
SATURDAY 7:35 AM UPDATE: Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov says two are dead and another person is injured in relation to the shooting.
Moskov says the incident remains under investigation. HCPD responded to the incident shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Count on News13 for updates.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane, according to a HCPD tweet around 4:37 a.m.
Highway 90 is closed to traffic as patrol officers and detectives work the scene.
Police say drivers should use alternative routes.
Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.
Latest Headlines
- More troops to patrol border in El Paso and San Diego
- Driver facing charges after wreck leaves passenger dead in Dillon County: SCHP
- Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
- Sister of man executed for killing 3 Alabama cops discusses their unique relationship
- Church group under quarantine in Holy Land awaits COVID-19 test results