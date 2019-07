MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking a missing woman who is known to frequent the Myrtle Beach area.

42-year-old Rebecca Ramos was last seen on June 17th wearing a gray shirt and black leggings, according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department.

If you have any info about this woman’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-5350.