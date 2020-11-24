HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing man believed to be endangered.
Joshua Coker, 31, was last seen on November 24, driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with a SC plate ‘TEN-313.”
At the time he was wearing blue work pants and a dark hoodie. He was dark hair and eyes.
If you have any information, you can call (843) 248- 1520.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry County Police Department search for missing, endangered man
- 8 charged in sex trafficking of 16-year-old girl
- Can you repeat that? Hearing trouble becomes more obvious with masks
- La Linea cartel boss arrested in killings of nine Americans, state officials say
- N. Myrtle Beach city councilmember to resign