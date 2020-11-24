Horry County Police Department search for missing, endangered man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing man believed to be endangered.

Joshua Coker, 31, was last seen on November 24, driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with a SC plate ‘TEN-313.”

At the time he was wearing blue work pants and a dark hoodie. He was dark hair and eyes.

If you have any information, you can call (843) 248- 1520.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories