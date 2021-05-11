Horry County police, school district report no issues with gasoline supply

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials in Horry County said they are not having any fuel supply issues after the largest U.S. fuel pipeline halted operations due to a cyberattack.

The company closed the 5,500 hundred mile pipe that runs through 12 states including the Carolinas. It transfers around 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Lines started forming at gas pumps in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, prompting concerns about the fuel supply.

Horry County Schools sent News13 the following statement:

“We have been in communication with the SC Department of Education, and we are still able to buy fuel from the state if needed. The situation is being monitored and evaluated daily.”

Horry County Police sent News13 the following statement:

“We are aware of concerns regarding gas availability. We are monitoring the situation and will adjust as needed. Public safety services continue with normal operations and we are taking steps to ensure we have an adequate fuel supply.”

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city is in good shape.

The pipeline is expected to be up and running again by Friday. Governor Henry McMaster said there is no need for the public to hoard gas and top off their cars.

This developing story will be updated.