LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing man with dementia last seen at 3:30 pm Sunday on Bimini Court in Little River.
Police say George Rohloff, 84, may be driving a 20-13 white Ford Edge with SC tag 533-8JM.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry County Police search for missing man with dementia
- Thompson Community Baptist Church hosts First Responders Appreciation Day
- Firefighter dies fighting wildfire sparked during gender reveal party
- Video shows woman attacking members of California tribe protesting border wall
- AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter to White House arrested