Horry County Police search for missing man with dementia

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing man with dementia last seen at 3:30 pm Sunday on Bimini Court in Little River.

Police say George Rohloff, 84, may be driving a 20-13 white Ford Edge with SC tag 533-8JM.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

