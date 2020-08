CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Conway area on Monday.

Sandra Barksdale, 56, was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 10th on Greenleaf Drive near Conway.

HCPD says Barksdale is 5’11”, weighs 150 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

HCPD says Barksdale may be driving a burgundy Honda CRV with SC tag 541-8HU.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.