Horry County Police searching for an armed and dangerous man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department (HCPD) is searching for a wanted man connected to a Saturday shooting near Conway.
HCPD says Jante Eaddy, 44, of Williamsburg is wanted after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday.
Eaddy operates a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with S.C. plate RKM-890.
HCPD said Eaddy is considered armed and dangerous.
