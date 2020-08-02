Horry County Police searching for an armed and dangerous man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department (HCPD) is searching for a wanted man connected to a Saturday shooting near Conway.

HCPD says Jante Eaddy, 44, of Williamsburg is wanted after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday.

Eaddy operates a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with S.C. plate RKM-890.

HCPD said Eaddy is considered armed and dangerous.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories