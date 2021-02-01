Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman remembered by community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County community continues to mourn the loss of Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston.

Horry County 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said for Poston having an engineering background, he could do anything but he chose to dedicate his life to serving Horry County schools.

“He was always there for Horry County Schools — being at the forefront of his thoughts,” Richardson said.

“Just a wonderful guy and a lot of that came from being very middle of the road, very logical. John really came from an idea of trying to do what is best for staff, students, and teachers,” Richardson said.

Poston was the Vice-Chairman of the Board and was first elected in 2008. He represented Carolina Forest and Socastee.

“It’s one thing to go in there for a term or year or two, but John, it truly was his heart,” Richardson said.

According to the Horry County Schools website, Poston was married with three children.

News13 previously reported Poston was hospitalized with COVID-19, but Poston’s cause of death has not yet been announced.

Richardson said he always admired Poston for seeing both sides of an issue.

“If John is going to leave a legacy it’s not that John was fueled by passions on either side of it, it really was trying to navigate what is best,” he said.

Richardson also praised Poston for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a very interesting, very tough time to be on the school board and I’m just glad that John was one of the voices on that school board,” he said.

Richardson said he got to know John personally through his wife, who is a teacher with Horry County Schools.

“We will be grieving with his family and his school family. He was a very well loved individual and we lost a good public servant. Hopefully good lord willing we’ll all get to see him again at some point and maybe thank him for all he did,” Richardson said.

Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools said the board plans to honor him at the next board meeting.