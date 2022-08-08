HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools have changed their lunch policy back to what it was before the pandemic. Now, parents have to apply to see if their children are eligible to get lunch for free or at a reduced price.

“The application is very simple. It’s online, HCS website, the homepage there’s a little circular icon that has like a little fork and spoon and you click on that,” said Kimberly Johnson, the Director of Nutrition Services with Horry County Schools.

The USDA did not renew the waiver that allows all kids to have free lunch, like it has been for the past two years. Johnson said she was disappointed by that decision.

“The whole school nutrition association community, we’re all disappointed. Having those the past two years was a great value for our families,” said Johnson.



It’s even more important for families who have had unexpected expenses come up, like Michelle Sees family. She had to have surgery on her rotator cuff, which would put her out of work for about three months.

“Right now, it’s kind of important because I’ll be out of work for three months so I don’t know how I’m going to do everything like as far as making sure he has lunch at school , let alone my other bills. So, it’s a little frustrating because I haven’t had an answer and I applied back in July. It’d be nice to have that really clarified,” said Michelle Sees, a parent in Horry County.

She wants to know, quickly, if her son will be able to eat a full lunch at school or not.

“Are they gonna.. I mean I’m sure they’re going to feed them but are they going to feed him or be like mm whatever,” said Sees.

Below is a list of schools that are a part of the Community Eligibility Provisions (CEP) program.

Daisy Elementary

Loris Elementary

Loris Middle

Homewood Elementary

Pee Dee Elementary

South Conway Elementary

Whittemore Park Middle

SOAR Academy

Palmetto Bays Elementary

Green Sea Floyds Elementary

You can find the application for the free and reduced meal application on the county’s school website.