Horry County Schools to give back-to-school announcement Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools’ District Chairman said he will have a back-to-school announcement Thursday night, however, back-to-school plans are not expected until July 27.

District Chairman Ken Richardson, stated that he will be giving a back-to-school announcement at 6 p.m. via Facebook live.

Richardson would not say what the announcement would be about, but said the school is considering multiple options for delaying the start of school, including changing the school calendar.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: